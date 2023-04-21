BABY FOREST - LUXURY AYURVEDIC CARE FOR EVERY BABY

Baby Forest, a Delhi based luxury baby care brand, inspired by the power of Ayurveda is changing the dynamics of everyday baby care. The brand brings the age-old branch of pediatric health that pertains to the wellbeing of the child and mother, i.e. Balachikitsa back and juxtaposes it with the modern day needs of babies. Founded in 2022, the brand is striving to bring gentle, loving, robust care for little ones right from the start.

With the message of 'Soham of Ayurveda', each of Baby Forest products are a blend of ayurvedic wisdom passed down from generations. The collection ranges from feeding rituals, skin and everyday care to bath and organic care. Each skin care product is infused with natural ingredients like mulethi, raktachandana, methika and other ayurvedic ingredients.

Baby Forest aims to provide every baby with wholesome care that only a mother can give, hence the tagline, 'From Mother, With Love.' While talking about the brand's vision, Apoorva Pandey, the Business Head of Baby Forest says, ''The brand firmly believes that baby care is not limited to skincare; instead, it comprises of complete holistic care that mixes traditional methods with the modern ones and are inspired by the best of mother nature.'' Baby Forest is committed to provide the sacred care of Ayurveda to babies worldwide along with promoting the idea of sustainable living through its eco-friendly production process hence redefining baby care.

About Baby Forest Baby Forest is all about hand picking and fusing natural materials and elements to create nourishing Ayurvedic formulations for babies.

The first of its kind, Baby Forest makes luxury ayurvedic care accessible for the little ones.

