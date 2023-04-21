NASA another step closer to replace decades-old spacesuit

Collins Aerospace, along with partners ILC Dover and Oceaneering, is currently designing a new spacesuit for NASA, which will replace the existing suits that the agency's astronauts have been using for several decades during space shuttle and space station missions.

The Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) spacesuit design has been the primary suit used by NASA astronauts during spacewalks for over 40 years. EMUs were first introduced during the Space Shuttle Program in the 1980s.

With a more adaptable, flexible, and easy-to-use spacesuit, NASA will advance its spacewalking capabilities in low Earth orbit and at the International Space Station, which serves as a critical platform for conducting scientific experiments and expanding our understanding of the universe.

"Though the current EMU is incredible and has been an absolute workhorse for the Shuttle and Space Station Programs, NASA needs a new spacesuit for use on the space station. With a new spacesuit, we can address some of the current obsolescence issues with the EMU and take advantage of all the new technologies that are available to us now that weren’t available 50 years ago, such as improved mobility and technological innovations in life support systems," said Lara Kearney, manager of NASA's Extravehicular Activity and Human Surface Mobility program.

The new spacesuit uses advanced life support components such as oxygen supply, carbon dioxide scrubbing, electrical power, heat dissipation, and ventilation. It is designed to fit the diverse astronaut corps size range and provide a maximum range of motion.

Collins Aerospace's next-generation spacesuit also requires less maintenance, than the current suit design, NASA said.