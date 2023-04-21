REC arm hands over KPSI transmission project to Megha Engineering and Infrastructure

State-owned REC arm REC Power Development and Consultancy has handed over a transmission project called KPS1 Transmission Ltd to Megha Engineering & Infrastructures.

Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd has been the successful bidder of the Inter-State Transmission Project of Ministry of Power, and RECPDCL was the bid process coordinator, a statement said.

REC Power Development and Consultancy Ltd (RECPDCL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of REC Ltd, under the aegis of the Ministry of Power, handed over the project specific Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), formed for construction of Transmission Project viz., 'KPS1 Transmission Limited to Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd on 20th April, 2023, it stated.

The SPV has been handed over by Rahul Dwivedi, CEO, RECPDCL, to Pravin Sharad Dixit, Vice President, Megha Engineering & Infrastructures.

Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd was shortlisted through tariff based competitive bidding process.

The work involves implementation of KPS1-Khavda PS GIS (KPS2) 765 kV double circuit line & augmentation of Khavda PS1. The project for implementation is targeted in 21 months.

RECPDCL has so far handed over 52 transmission projects costing around Rs 70,974 crore.

