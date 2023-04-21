Left Menu

Power Mech bags new projects worth Rs 720 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2023 14:43 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 14:43 IST
Power Mech Projects Ltd on Friday announced bagging various projects worth Rs 720 crore.

A project worth Rs 362 crore was secured in Uttarakhand for the construction of a government medical college and hospital for Uttarakhand Pey Jal Nigam Ltd, Power Mech Projects said in a regulatory filing.

Another order worth ''Rs 162 crore is under Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme for MPPKWCL, Khargone Circle, Indore in Madhya Pradesh, and railway electrification of 25 KV OHE Works, Mysuru Division, Karnataka,'' the company said.

A project worth Rs 106 crore has been awarded by steel company JSPL for balance erection works and refurbishment of 2X525 MW Monnet Ispat in Odisha.

In West Bengal and Gujarat, the company has won several projects totalling Rs 90 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

