Maha: 22 posts created for development of CIDCO's NAINA project in Navi Mumbai

PTI | Thane | Updated: 21-04-2023 15:05 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 15:05 IST
The Maharashtra government has approved the creation of 22 new posts in the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) for faster development of Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Area (NAINA) project, an official said on Friday. As per a release issued by the corporation, the state government had approved the CIDCO's request for creation of posts of revenue officers and land survey officers/staff for the NAINA project.

The CIDCO is developing NAINA, a well-planned city well-equipped with ultra-modern facilities in 371 sq km area around the Navi Mumbai International Airport, it said.

The project is being implemented through 12 Town Planning Schemes (TPS), which required revenue and land survey officers/staff to carry out the works of keeping the land records by updating the entitlements, preparing the property cards, measurement of land, preparing the new maps, etc.

At least 22 posts including those of deputy collector, tehsildar, circle officer, talathi, district superintendent land survey, deputy superintendent land survey, bench clerk among others have been created for the project.

