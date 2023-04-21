Left Menu

Kremlin says it is monitoring reports of Western export ban on Russia

21-04-2023
Kremlin says it is monitoring reports of Western export ban on Russia
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
The Kremlin on Friday said that it was monitoring reports of a possible ban on exports to Russia by Western countries, and that new sanctions would hit the global economy.

Japan's Kyodo news agency said the Group of Seven (G7) countries are considering a near-total ban on exports to Russia, citing Japanese government sources.

Bloomberg news on Thursday also reported that the United States and Ukraine's allies were considering "an outright ban on most exports to Russia". That report said officials from G7 nations were discussing the idea before a summit meeting in Japan next month.

