Kremlin says it is monitoring reports of Western export ban on Russia

The Kremlin on Friday said that it was monitoring reports of a possible ban on exports to Russia by Western countries, and that new sanctions would hit the global economy.

Japan's Kyodo news agency said the Group of Seven (G7) countries are considering a near-total ban on exports to Russia, citing Japanese government sources.

Bloomberg news on Thursday also reported that the United States and Ukraine's allies were considering "an outright ban on most exports to Russia". That report said officials from G7 nations were discussing the idea before a summit meeting in Japan next month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)