The umbrella MoU puts in place a formal framework for collaboration between OIL and CSIR Labs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2023 17:18 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 17:18 IST
CSIR and OIL ink umbrella MoU for pursuing research in advanced technologies for energy security
The Directors of CSIR labs and eminent scientists of CSIR attended the event in the virtual mode. Image Credit: Twitter(@CSIR_IND)
  Country:
  • India

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), New Delhi and Oil India Ltd. (OIL), a Navaratna NOC inked an umbrella Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to pursue technological partnership in select domains across the Energy value chain. This will be a collaborative arrangement between labs of CSIR and OIL.

 

The MoU was signed by Dr. N Kalaiselvi, DG, CSIR & Secretary, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) and Dr. Ranjit Rath, CMD, OIL. The event was graced by D(O) and D(E&D) of OIL, MD(NRL), JS&FA (CSIR), JSA(CSIR), LA (CSIR), Heads of Scientific Directorate of CSIR and other Senior Officers both from OIL and CSIR. The Directors of CSIR labs and eminent scientists of CSIR attended the event in the virtual mode.

The umbrella MoU puts in place a formal framework for collaboration between OIL and CSIR Labs. The objective of the MoU is to facilitate collaboration for pursuing research in advanced technologies for energy security. The preliminary areas identified for Joint R&D activities and technology partnership include:

New frontier areas in hydrocarbon exploration;

Upstream and downstream operations;

New and renewable energy, batteries/storage systems;

Green and Renewable Hydrogen / Biohydrogen (H2)

Reducing environmental pollution and bioremediation

Waste treatment including oil separation and recovery from wastewater and waste sludge including crude oil sludge;

Corrosion inspection and anti-corrosion coating;

Extraction of Lithium and Rare Earth Elements from Oilfield Water;

Stranded natural gas to fuel molecules; and

Decarbonisation and net zero targets.

On the occasion, Dr. Ranjit Rath said that “OIL has a long association with CSIR labs like IIP and NEIST and has been working together in past. The present MoU will open the gateway for collaboration with all the labs of CSIR. OIL being an integrated energy company intends to be at the forefront in terms of technology adoption in the energy value chain with a global presence providing value to the stakeholders. The collaboration with CSIR would play a catalytic role to achieve these objectives in mission mode.”

 

DG, CSIR expressed that “CSIR is a premier R&D Organization engaged in cutting-edge R&D and developing technologies & products in frontiers areas Science and technology. CSIR is known for its capabilities and competency in Industrial R&D. Thus, this collaboration would not only be mutually rewarding but also beneficial for the country and the common man in long term.”

Both organizations have also agreed to work towards capacity building through training and skill development. The OIL would also consider providing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding support towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals, Aspirational Districts, Rural Development, Govt missions/initiatives etc.

(With Inputs from PIB)

