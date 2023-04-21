Stunning images captured by innovative balloon-borne telescope

A telescope on a football stadium-sized NASA scientific balloon, which launched from Wānaka Airport, New Zealand, on April 16, captured these stunning images of the Tarantula Nebula and Antennae Galaxies. These are the first images released by the Super Pressure Balloon Imaging Telescope (SuperBIT) on the balloon floating 108,000 feet above Earth's surface.

According to NASA, the super pressure balloon can circumnavigate the globe for up to 100 days to gather scientific data. SuperBIT uses a wide field of view to capture images of galaxies in the visible-to-near ultraviolet light spectrum, which is within the Hubble Space Telescope’s capabilities. This mission aims to map dark matter around galaxy clusters by measuring the way these massive objects warp the space around them - also called weak gravitational lensing.

The Tarantula Nebula is a massive and active star-forming region located in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a satellite galaxy of our Milky Way. The nebula has previously been captured by both the Hubble Space Telescope and James Webb Space Telescope.

The Antennae Galaxies, also known as NGC 4038/NGC 4039, are a pair of interacting galaxies located approximately 60 million light-years away from Earth in the constellation Corvus. NASA's Hubble, Chandra X-ray Observatory, and now-retired Spitzer Space Telescope have previously snapped this galactic pair.

SuperBIT is the first of two payloads to take flight from Wānaka in April via a NASA super pressure balloon. Super pressure balloons are are a low-cost method to carry payloads with instruments that conduct scientific and technological observations. The balloon floats at an altitude above most of the Earth's atmosphere, making it suitable for many astronomical observations.