Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes northern Molucca Sea region - GFZ
Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2023 16:24 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 16:09 IST
A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck in the northern Molucca Sea region near Indonesia on Friday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), GFZ said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indonesia
- Molucca Sea
Advertisement