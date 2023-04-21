Left Menu

Arohan Financial Services opens over 100 branches in FY'23

The Kolkata-based NBFC-MFI lender now has 835 branches across 15 states offering a range of financial products and services to low-income customers.The new branches were opened in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, with additional operations in Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Odisha, Telangana and Tripura.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-04-2023 17:00 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 17:00 IST
Arohan Financial Services opens over 100 branches in FY'23
  • Country:
  • India

Arohan Financial Services Ltd has opened 102 new branches in FY'23 to expand its presence in underserved states of the country, the microfinance company said on Friday. The Kolkata-based NBFC-MFI lender now has 835 branches across 15 states offering a range of financial products and services to low-income customers.

The new branches were opened in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, with additional operations in Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Odisha, Telangana and Tripura. Arohan is investing heavily to expand in semi-urban and rural geographies, providing employment opportunities for rural youth and enhancing access to credit for the financially underserved, the company said in a statement.

"Our endeavour is to include every underserved household and small business under financial services. As we commence on our ambitious five-Year Vision plan of rapid expansion path to serve 20 million lives by 2027, we plan to enter Gujarat, Haryana and Maharashtra this year, besides expanding our footprint in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh," said MD and CEO Manoj Nambiar.

Arohan has also launched "India's first digital lending platform for microfinance customers, Arohan Privilege Digital Lending", the company said. The NBFC-MFI lender has also introduced working capital loans for micro-enterprises with ticket sizes starting from Rs 1 lakh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cases rise to sixteen in Equatorial Guinea and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; Marburg cas...

 Global
2
Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Brahmins

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting acquires Kerala-based ready-to-cook brand Bra...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost faith in childhood vaccines during COVID pandemic, UNICEF says and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost...

 Global
4
Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro users can now track menstrual cycles using temperature sensor

Galaxy Watch 5/5 Pro users can now track menstrual cycles using temperature ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023