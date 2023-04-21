'Jumma-tul-Vida' celebrated across Kashmir with religious fervour

'Jumma-tul-Vida' prayers, marking the last Friday of Ramzan, were offered across Kashmir including at the historic Jamia Masjid here with religious fervour, officials said.

The largest congregation was held at Jamia Masjid in the old city here, where the Jumma-tul-Vida prayers were offered after three years. A huge number of the faithful also offered the prayers at the Hazratbal shrine, which houses the holy relic of Prophet Mohammad, on the banks of the Dal Lake, the officials said.

The mosques and shrines across the valley witnessed a huge rush of devotees to offer the Friday congregational prayers, a day before Eid-ul-Fitr, they said.

Srinagar Police on Twitter said, “‘Jumma-tul-Vida' prayers went peacefully and smoothly in all the mosques of Srinagar district including in Hazratbal Dargah & in Jamia Masjid, Nowhatta. A huge congregation offered Friday afternoon prayers in all the mosques.” Last Friday, congregational prayers were disallowed at the Jamia Masjid by the authorities. However, Shab-e-Qadar prayers were allowed at the grand mosque on Monday night. Meanwhile, Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, the managing body of the grand mosque, said thousands of men, women and youngsters offered the Friday prayer at the historic 14th-century mosque.

It, however, said the people were “once again disappointed over the absence of their beloved leader Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Dr Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq who is under house detention for the last nearly four years”.

A spokesperson of the Auqaf conveyed the Eid-ul-Fitr message of the Mirwaiz to the people and appealed to them to celebrate Eid with simplicity according to Islamic teachings. “The Auqaf expresses strong resentment against the continuous illegal and arbitrary detention of Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir. The authorities should change their dictatorial attitude and release him before Eid,” he said. The managing body of the mosque said the Eid prayers would be offered there on Saturday after three years. The spokesperson said the Eid prayer will be offered at 9 am on Saturday, and urged people to reach the mosque before time and show Islamic unity and discipline on the occasion.

Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the end of the fasting month of Ramzan, will be celebrated across Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, after the Shawal Moon was not sighted on Thursday. The Islamic calendar month is of 29 or 30 days depending on the sighting of the crescent. Incessant rainfall over the past few days across the Valley dampened the festive spirit of shoppers ahead of Eid.

