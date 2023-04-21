Left Menu

European unity key to reducing China risks - German foreign minister

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2023 18:18 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 18:00 IST
European unity key to reducing China risks - German foreign minister
Annalena Baerbock Image Credit: Wikipedia

The European Union can only reduce risks regarding China if its members act together, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in Berlin on Friday.

"As the European Union, we will only be effective in the face of an actor like China if we act resolutely as a union towards Beijing," Baerbock said in a speech to European diplomats.

"Such European unity towards China as a partner, competitor and systemic rival will also be at the core of a new German China strategy, which we are currently working on," she added.

