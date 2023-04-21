Left Menu

Snowfall in some higher reaches of J-K; rains in plains

Some areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall, while the plains were lashed by rains, officials said on Tuesday. The plain areas, including Srinagar city, were lashed by overnight rains, bringing down the temperature, the officials said. The weather office said intermittent rain is likely to continue till Tuesday evening.

Snowfall in some higher reaches of J-K; rains in plains
Some areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall, while the plains were lashed by rains, officials said on Tuesday. Around three inches of snowfall was recorded in Machil near the Line of Control (LoC). The plain areas, including Srinagar city, were lashed by overnight rains, bringing down the temperature, the officials said. The weather office said intermittent rain is likely to continue till Tuesday evening. Intermittent light to moderate rain or snowfall over higher reaches is very likely at many places on Wednesday.

During this wet spell, thunderstorm with strong gusty wind reaching 20-30 KMPH and hailstorm is also possible at some places in Jammu and Kashmir.

