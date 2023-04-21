Left Menu

UP gets some respite from heat

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 21-04-2023 22:16 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 21:33 IST
UP gets some respite from heat
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The mercury dropped marginally in several parts of Uttar Pradesh on Friday, bringing some respite from the sweltering heat.

Prayagraj was the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 40.7 degrees Celsius, followed by Varanasi and Lakhimpur Kheri at 40 degrees Celsius each, the meteorological office said.

Sultanpur recorded a high of 38 degrees Celsius, Agra 37.9 degrees Celsius and Lucknow 34.4 degrees Celsius, it said.

The mercury soared past 44 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, with Prayagraj being the hottest at 44.5 degrees Celsius. The day temperature came down a few notches on Thursday.

The weather department said rain or thundershowers are very likely at isolated places over the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost faith in childhood vaccines during COVID pandemic, UNICEF says and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost...

 Global
2
MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

 India
3
Korea published a compendium with 39 K-CSR Stories Featuring Social Development Projects Implemented by 18 Korean Companies Based in India

Korea published a compendium with 39 K-CSR Stories Featuring Social Developm...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists identify mind-body nexus in human brain; Virgin Orbit blames 'dislodged filter' for January launch failure and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists identify mind-body nexus in human brain; Vi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023