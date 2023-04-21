UP gets some respite from heat

The mercury dropped marginally in several parts of Uttar Pradesh on Friday, bringing some respite from the sweltering heat.

Prayagraj was the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 40.7 degrees Celsius, followed by Varanasi and Lakhimpur Kheri at 40 degrees Celsius each, the meteorological office said.

Sultanpur recorded a high of 38 degrees Celsius, Agra 37.9 degrees Celsius and Lucknow 34.4 degrees Celsius, it said.

The mercury soared past 44 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, with Prayagraj being the hottest at 44.5 degrees Celsius. The day temperature came down a few notches on Thursday.

The weather department said rain or thundershowers are very likely at isolated places over the state.

