Himachal seeks assistance from global companies to build ropeways in state

Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Friday urged global ropeway companies of Austria and Switzerland to share technology and latest innovation for building ropeways in the state.

Agnihotri, who is leading a delegation on a seven days visit to Austria and Switzerland for attending “Interapine show and study ropeway transportation in the Alpine region of Europe said since the above nations are pioneering in constructing ropeways, the state can take their assistance and expertise for setting up modern technology equipped ropeways, a statement issued here said. The delegation visited Interapine at Innsbruck, where world's top manufacturers of ropeways, avalanche control equipment, snow grooming machines have exhibited their latest technology and innovation in these fields. The show attracts trade visitors, decision-makers, and experts from the cable car industry, ski resort management, mining, and tourism. The exhibitors present their latest products, services, and innovations in the areas of cable car technology, snow-making systems, rescue equipment, vehicles, and machines for alpine use, as well as safety and communication systems. He also interacted with several leading manufacturers of these technologies including owners of Leitner and POMA, representatives of Salzman consulting company preparing the detailed project report for Shimla Urban Ropeway Project, CEO of Everice, a world leader in Ice Skating and Managing directors and chief executive officers of other leading firms. The Deputy Chief Minister also discussed the matter with the CEOs of various ropeway companies and discussed the initiatives being taken by the State Government to adopt the Green and Clean Engine technology in a big way.

The delegation also studied Electric Cable Articulated City Bus network technology, which is being run efficiently and successfully in Budapest (Hungry) as well as Bratislava (Slovakia) and other countries.

