Scattered rainfall expected in eastern India; temperature likely to remain high in north

Scattered rainfall in eastern India through the weekend is likely to offer some relief to people from severe heatwave conditions, the weather office has predicted, but the temperature is expected to hover around 40 degrees Celsius in the northern and central plains.

The meteorological department predicted widespread rainfall in the Northeast and isolated rainfall in West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha over the next three days. It said the maximum temperature is likely to fall by up to 5 degrees Celsius due to the formation of a cyclonic circulation over central Uttar Pradesh and moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal.

For Delhi, the weather office forecast partly cloudy skies for Saturday with a maximum temperature of around 37 degrees Celsius. Despite its forecast for light rain on Friday, no rain was recorded in the city.

In Western India, the Maharashtra government has ordered all schools affiliated with the state board to remain closed in view of the prevailing heatwave conditions. Schools of other boards can take a decision about closure after considering their curriculum and activities, the School Education Department said in an order.

Except for Vidarbha, schools in the state will reopen on June 15. Those in Vidarbha will resume on June 30.

Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and a few other parts of Maharashtra have been experiencing heatwave conditions for the past few days. Earlier this week, Mumbai's temperature had peaked at 38.5 degrees Celsius while Navi Mumbai sizzled at 42 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Heatwave conditions have been prevailing in Gangetic West Bengal for the last 10 days. In districts like Bankura, where the mercury soared 44.3 degrees Celsius this week, the water level in rivers has gone down. Bankura was followed by Panagarh air force station with a maximum of 43.9 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

A partly cloudy sky, however, lowered temperatures in parts of the state on Friday.

In Kolkata, the mercury settled at 38 degrees Celsius, and 39.7 degrees Celsius in neighbouring Salt Lake.

The tea planters of Darjeeling are already staring at a crop shortage in the ongoing first flush season due to a prolonged dry spell along with relatively high temperatures in the hills. Due to adverse weather conditions, wilting of tea leaves and pest attacks on bushes are also noticed, the planters said.

''The adverse weather conditions are resulting in depleting soil moisture. We have seen that the mercury level was hovering around 25 degrees Celsius this season, which is unprecedented. The first flush production is down by 20-25 per cent this season so far,'' Darjeeling Tea Association principal adviser Sandip Mukherjee said.

Indian Tea Exporters' Association chairman Anshuman Kanoria, who also owns Goomtee Tea Estate in Darjeeling, said the rains in late March brought some respite but this has been followed by a very hot and dry spell in April.

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are likely at one or two places in West Bengal between April 22 and April 25, the weather office said.

Bihar capital Patna recorded the maximum temperature at 39.3 degrees Celsius on Friday, while Gaya was cooler at 38.5 degrees Celsius.

In Jharkhand, the highest temperature was recorded in Daltonganj at 40 degrees Celsius. In Jamshedpur, the mercury settled at 36.5 degrees Celsius.

''Jharkhand is likely to enjoy the respite from severe heat conditions till April 25. From April 26, the mercury will again rise, and many parts of the state might experience heatwave conditions,” a regional meteorological centre official told PTI.

Private forecaster Skymet Weather said light-to-moderate rainfall can be expected in south coastal Karnataka and Kerala. Scattered rainfall is possible over Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and parts of Tamil Nadu and east Madhya Pradesh.

Isolated dust storms, thunderstorms and with light rain may occur over Punjab.

