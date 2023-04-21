Four killed in rain-related incidents in Nagpur

Four people were killed in separate incidents of wall and roof collapse due to heavy rain that lashed Nagpur city on Thursday night, officials said.

Jyoti Chhotelal Yadav (46) was seriously injured after the compound wall of a building near Gondwana Square collapsed on her shanty while her son Aman Yadav (22) was killed on the spot. Jyoti died in hospital, said an official of Sadar police station.

Three trees were uprooted in the storm and fell on the compound wall, causing it to collapse, he said.

Gaurilal Saturam Patel (32) and Ramlal Patel (31) were injured after the corrugated iron roof of their make-shift shelter fell on them in Manish Nagar on Thursday evening. The duo, who hailed from Balodabazar in Chhattisgarh and worked here as labourers died while being taken to hospital, police said.

