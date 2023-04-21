Left Menu

Four killed in rain-related incidents in Nagpur

Jyoti died in hospital, said an official of Sadar police station.Three trees were uprooted in the storm and fell on the compound wall, causing it to collapse, he said.Gaurilal Saturam Patel 32 and Ramlal Patel 31 were injured after the corrugated iron roof of their make-shift shelter fell on them in Manish Nagar on Thursday evening.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 21-04-2023 22:36 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 22:25 IST
Four killed in rain-related incidents in Nagpur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four people were killed in separate incidents of wall and roof collapse due to heavy rain that lashed Nagpur city on Thursday night, officials said.

Jyoti Chhotelal Yadav (46) was seriously injured after the compound wall of a building near Gondwana Square collapsed on her shanty while her son Aman Yadav (22) was killed on the spot. Jyoti died in hospital, said an official of Sadar police station.

Three trees were uprooted in the storm and fell on the compound wall, causing it to collapse, he said.

Gaurilal Saturam Patel (32) and Ramlal Patel (31) were injured after the corrugated iron roof of their make-shift shelter fell on them in Manish Nagar on Thursday evening. The duo, who hailed from Balodabazar in Chhattisgarh and worked here as labourers died while being taken to hospital, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost faith in childhood vaccines during COVID pandemic, UNICEF says and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost...

 Global
2
MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

 India
3
Korea published a compendium with 39 K-CSR Stories Featuring Social Development Projects Implemented by 18 Korean Companies Based in India

Korea published a compendium with 39 K-CSR Stories Featuring Social Developm...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists identify mind-body nexus in human brain; Virgin Orbit blames 'dislodged filter' for January launch failure and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists identify mind-body nexus in human brain; Vi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023