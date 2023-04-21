Left Menu

Heat wave conditions abate over east india

The maximum temperature in some places rose to 44-45 degrees Celsius.The severe heat wave conditions disrupted life in parts of Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar in recent days.The maximum temperature is expected to decrease by three to five degrees Celsius in East India over the next five days.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2023 23:26 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 23:21 IST
Heat wave conditions abate over east india
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Heat wave conditions have subsided over Bihar, West Bengal and Odisha due to a western disturbance and a cyclonic circulation over Uttar Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday. Heat wave conditions persisted over the Gangetic West Bengal for 10 days, while Bihar and Odisha experienced them for seven to five days, respectively. The maximum temperature in some places rose to 44-45 degrees Celsius.

The severe heat wave conditions disrupted life in parts of Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar in recent days.

The maximum temperature is expected to decrease by three to five degrees Celsius in East India over the next five days. Northwest and West India are not expected to see any significant change in the next two to three days, according to the IMD.

Heavy rainfall is anticipated in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya due to a western disturbance, a cyclonic circulation over UP, and moisture incursion owing to an anti-cyclonic circulation over the northwest Bay of Bengal.

Earlier this month, the India Meteorological Department predicted above-normal maximum temperatures in most parts of the country from April to June, barring parts of the northwest and the peninsular regions. The central, east, and northwest parts of India are expected to experience above-normal heatwave days during this period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost faith in childhood vaccines during COVID pandemic, UNICEF says and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost...

 Global
2
MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

 India
3
Korea published a compendium with 39 K-CSR Stories Featuring Social Development Projects Implemented by 18 Korean Companies Based in India

Korea published a compendium with 39 K-CSR Stories Featuring Social Developm...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists identify mind-body nexus in human brain; Virgin Orbit blames 'dislodged filter' for January launch failure and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists identify mind-body nexus in human brain; Vi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023