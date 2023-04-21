Left Menu

G20: MCD plans to beautify parks with sculptures

Municipal authorities have planned to beautify its parks with sculptural art as it is sprucing up the city for the mega G20 Summit here later this year.As part of its plan, a notice was published in leading dailies on Friday inviting tender from a third party to carry out the work.We have planned to decorate our parks with sculptural art work so that our city looks beautiful ahead of the G20 events and G20 Summit later.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2023 23:26 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 23:23 IST
G20: MCD plans to beautify parks with sculptures
Municipal authorities have planned to beautify its parks with sculptural art as it is sprucing up the city for the mega G20 Summit here later this year.

As part of its plan, a notice was published in leading dailies on Friday inviting tender from a third party to carry out the work.

''We have planned to decorate our parks with sculptural art work so that our city looks beautiful ahead of the G20 events and G20 Summit later. Tender has been invited for this work and a notice has come up in some newspapers today,'' a senior official told PTI.

According to the notice, the bids can be submitted from April 21 to May 11 till 3 pm. In January, civic authorities had built a park in the Lajpat Nagar market area and decorated it with sculptural art, while plans are afoot to install public art at other places also to enhance the look and feel of the city for the G20 meetings, officials had earlier said.

India is expected to host more than 200 G20 meetings and events during its yearlong Presidency of the influential group which will culminate with an annual summit on September 9 and 10.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has stepped up its preparations for the G20 events, the official said. In another development, the MCD has entered into a contract with a third party firm for outsourcing a group of 701 data entry operators (DEOs), who have been engaged for a period of 45 days -- April 10 to May 24, a senior official said.

The MCD had earlier said that as the standing committee was yet to be formed, it had disengaged the services of three third party firms which employ DEOs.

The extension of 45 days have been given for one of these third parties, the official said.

