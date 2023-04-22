Left Menu

Pollution, bird flu threaten 'very fragile' Chilean dolphin population

Growing pollution, industrial activities and now bird flu are threatening the Chilean dolphin, one of the world's smallest cetaceans, in the cold Pacific waters off Chile's western coastlines.

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2023 00:34 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 00:23 IST
Pollution, bird flu threaten 'very fragile' Chilean dolphin population
Representative image Image Credit: origin-apps-pifsc-fisheries

Growing pollution, industrial activities and now bird flu are threatening the Chilean dolphin, one of the world's smallest cetaceans, in the cold Pacific waters off Chile's western coastlines. Also known as the "tonina negra," the dolphin's small population lives along the Chilean southern and central coasts, in bays also used for industrial activities such as sea farming and seaweed extraction.

Chile's long coastline helps make it one of the world's top exporters of fish and aquatic crops. "Chilean dolphins share spaces with humans, and knowing this, we have to work even more to protect this unique species," said veterinarian Cayetano Espinosa, adding that the species is "very fragile, because there are only a few of the dolphins left."

Espinosa is a member of the Yaqu Pacha study center on marine ecosystems. Jose Luis Brito, curator of the Natural History Museum at the country's main maritime terminal, San Antonio, said he receives constant reports of dolphins stranded on beaches, sometimes tangled in nets and other times killed by pollution after consuming plastic or other waste.

"The Chilean dolphin is disappearing at an alarming rate," he said. "Every day we see less of them on the coast." One official also pointed to the threat of bird flu, which has been detected in Chile's wild birds, marine animals and industrial complex. A human case was also reported in March.

Soledad Tapia, the director of the country's fisheries service, said two species of dolphins had been infected by the virus. "They are also a vulnerable category," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost faith in childhood vaccines during COVID pandemic, UNICEF says and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost...

 Global
2
MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

 India
3
Korea published a compendium with 39 K-CSR Stories Featuring Social Development Projects Implemented by 18 Korean Companies Based in India

Korea published a compendium with 39 K-CSR Stories Featuring Social Developm...

 India
4
Coca-Cola Company proposes returning 35 acres of land to Kerala govt

Coca-Cola Company proposes returning 35 acres of land to Kerala govt

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023