Delhi revels in Eid festivities

Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations began in Delhi on Saturday morning after special prayers were held in mosques and eidgah across the city.

A huge congregation offered namaz at the historical Jama Masjid around 6.30 am. The special Eid prayers at the Fatehpuri Masjid, Eidgah and Sunehri Masjid drew large crowds.

People greeted each other after the prayers and took part in the festivities. The main markets of the city, especially those around Jama Masjid and Chandni Chowk, saw brisk shopping for the festival.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal greeted people on the occasion.

''Congratulations to all on this auspicious occasion of Eid ul Fitr. I wish this festival of joy, peace, harmony and blessings brings progress, richness and happiness in the lives of all,'' Saxena said in a Hindi tweet.

Kejriwal wished for peace, brotherhood and happiness across the country and India becoming the number one country in the world.

People visit their neighbours, friends and relatives on Eid and share delicacies like ''Sewai''.

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated across the world on different days, based on the sighting of the crescent moon, which is supposed to denote the start of the Shawwal month in the lunar Islamic calendar.

It marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan.

