Mumbai celebrates Eid

After offering namaz, people visited qabristaan burial grounds to offer prayers.People greeted each other after the prayers and took part in the festivities.Like every year, Mumbai police deployed extra personnel near mosques and on streets to ensure a smooth celebration of the festival, an official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2023 13:00 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 12:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations began in Mumbai and adjoining areas on Saturday after thousands of people offered prayers at various mosques. Large crowds were seen offering namaz at places like Mohammad Ali Road, Bandra, Govandi and Kurla which have a sizeable population of Muslims. After offering namaz, people visited ‘qabristaan’ (burial grounds) to offer prayers.

People greeted each other after the prayers and took part in the festivities.

Like every year, Mumbai police deployed extra personnel near mosques and on streets to ensure a smooth celebration of the festival, an official said. Several traffic policemen are also on the city roads to streamline vehicular movement for the benefit of those celebrating the festival, he said. No untoward incident has been reported so far, added the official.

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated across the world on different days, based on the sighting of the crescent moon, which is supposed to denote the start of the Shawwal month in the lunar Islamic calendar.

It marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan and people prepare various dishes, including ‘Sheer-Khurma’, and welcome guests.

Santacruz resident Aarif Qureshi said, “We wait for the whole month to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr. On this day, we do a lot of charity after offering namaz. Later, we invite people to our homes to have food.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

