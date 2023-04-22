Traces of rain in parts of Delhi, max temp settles at 36.8 deg C

Traces of rainfall were witnessed in parts of Delhi on Saturday where the maximum temperature settled at 36.8 degree Celsius, a notch below the average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 20.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal. According to the IMD, light to moderate rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places in west and southwest Delhi (Mundaka, Jafarpur) during next two hours.

The weatherman has forecast a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain or drizzle and a dust storm accompanied by gust winds on Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 37 and 21 degrees Celsius respectively. The relative humidity oscillated between 44 per cent and 28 per cent. The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the ''moderate'' (146) category around 7 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

