Left Menu

Rain brings respite from heat in Bihar

The maximum temperature in several parts of Bihar also recorded a slight dip, bringing relief from the severe heat wave conditions that battered the state over the past few days.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 22-04-2023 20:16 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 20:16 IST
Rain brings respite from heat in Bihar
  • Country:
  • India

A spell of light rain at isolated places in Bihar provided some relief to people from the scorching heat and brought down the temperature by a few notches.

The highest temperature in the state was 39 degrees Celsius at Ziradei in Saran district, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The maximum temperature in several parts of Bihar also recorded a slight dip, bringing relief from the severe heat wave conditions that battered the state over the past few days. Intermittent rain accompanied by hailstorms lashed several parts of the state in the last 24 hours. Light rain was recorded in Arwal, Bhojpur, Buxar, Patna, Nawada, Nalanda, Sitamarhi, West Champaran and East Champaran. According to IMD, light rainfall along with gusty winds may occur in some places in the state on Sunday.

The maximum temperature in Vaishali was 38.6 degrees Celsius, followed by 38 in Bhojpur and Bhagalpur.

The mercury had soared past 44 degrees Celsius on April 18, with Sheikhpura the hottest at 44.4 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost faith in childhood vaccines during COVID pandemic, UNICEF says and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost...

 Global
3
ITC shares climb 2 pc; stands at 7th place in ranking of most valued domestic firms

ITC shares climb 2 pc; stands at 7th place in ranking of most valued domesti...

 India
4
SAIL-BSL enters into MoU with Telecommunications Consultants India Limited

SAIL-BSL enters into MoU with Telecommunications Consultants India Limited

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023