Rain brings respite from heat in Bihar

A spell of light rain at isolated places in Bihar provided some relief to people from the scorching heat and brought down the temperature by a few notches.

The highest temperature in the state was 39 degrees Celsius at Ziradei in Saran district, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The maximum temperature in several parts of Bihar also recorded a slight dip, bringing relief from the severe heat wave conditions that battered the state over the past few days. Intermittent rain accompanied by hailstorms lashed several parts of the state in the last 24 hours. Light rain was recorded in Arwal, Bhojpur, Buxar, Patna, Nawada, Nalanda, Sitamarhi, West Champaran and East Champaran. According to IMD, light rainfall along with gusty winds may occur in some places in the state on Sunday.

The maximum temperature in Vaishali was 38.6 degrees Celsius, followed by 38 in Bhojpur and Bhagalpur.

The mercury had soared past 44 degrees Celsius on April 18, with Sheikhpura the hottest at 44.4 degrees Celsius.

