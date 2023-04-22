Left Menu

RCB players to wear green jersey made from recycled waste on Sunday

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-04-2023 20:19 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 20:19 IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore will 'go green' in their IPL match against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday by wearing jerseys made from recycled stadium waste.

Since 2011, the RCB players have been sporting green jerseys in one of their home matches to spread awareness and need for a cleaner and greener environment.

This year's mission will also see RCB restore two lakes in South Bengaluru, covering 44 acres and close to 200 schools will see the Green School certification roll out.

''As part of our year-long commitment, we will enable and encourage sustainability for the people, of the people, and by the people through a unique fan-driven model of carbon neutrality and rejuvenating and restoring the city lakes which were once the pride of Bangalore city,'' said Rajesh Menon, VP & Head of Royal Challengers Bangalore.

