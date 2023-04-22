Left Menu

Two die after falling into oil tanker at soap unit in Kolkata

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-04-2023 22:45 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 22:45 IST
Two people died after falling into an oil tanker at a soap manufacturing unit in Kolkata's Tiljala area on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place when one of the deceased was measuring the oil level at the 24,000-litre neem oil tanker and accidentally fell into it, a police officer said, adding the other person tried to rescue him but he also fell into the tanker.

The deceased have been identified as Kartick Halder (43) and Loganathan (33), he said, adding that neem oil is required for manufacturing soap.

The bodies were fished out by the Disaster Management Group (DMG) of the Kolkata Police, he added.

