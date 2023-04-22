Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Kepulauan Batu, Indonesia- EMSC
Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2023 23:08 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 23:08 IST
A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck Kepulauan Batu, Indonesia, early on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 43 km (27 miles), EMSC said. EMSC had earlier pegged the earthquake at a magnitude of 5.8 and a depth of 42 km.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement