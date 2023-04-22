Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Kepulauan Batu, Indonesia- EMSC

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck Kepulauan Batu, Indonesia, early on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 43 km (27 miles), EMSC said. EMSC had earlier pegged the earthquake at a magnitude of 5.8 and a depth of 42 km.

