Three killed in lightning strikes in Jharkhand

At least three people were killed and two others were injured in lightning strikes in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, police said on Sunday.

Two persons were killed in Itki block, around 25 km from the state capital, while one died in Sonahatu block, around 60 km from the city, on Saturday, a police officer said.

''In Itki, a volleyball match was being held at Vidhani village when thundershowers started. Most of the participants went inside a nearby school but four of them took shelter underneath a tree near the ground. When the lightning struck, two of them were killed on the spot and two others were injured,'' Itki police station in-charge Rajni Ranjan told PTI.

He said the two injured were taken to a hospital and doctors said their condition is stable.

A 55-year-old man, who was working on his farm on Saturday afternoon, was killed in a lightning strike in Sonahatu block.

After prolonged heatwave conditions, Jharkhand experienced rain and thunderstorm on Saturday. Ranchi recorded 14 mm of rainfall, while Jamshedpur saw slight rain of 0.4 mm. Simdega registered 4 mm of showers, while Khunti received 3 mm of rainfall.

A weather official at Ranchi Meteorological Centre said that Jharkhand may get a respite from heat conditions till April 26.

