Left Menu

Avg vacancy levels of office space across top 6 cities stable at 16.4pc in Jan-Mar: Colliers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2023 11:35 IST | Created: 23-04-2023 11:31 IST
Avg vacancy levels of office space across top 6 cities stable at 16.4pc in Jan-Mar: Colliers
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Vacancy levels of office spaces remained stable at 16.4 per cent during January-March across six major cities compared to the previous quarter with new supply being in line with current demand, according to Colliers.

While Delhi-NCR, Pune and Hyderabad saw an increase in vacancy levels, Chennai witnessed a sharp decline.

The vacancy levels of office space in Mumbai and Bengaluru remained by and large stable, the data showed.

Real estate consultant Colliers India noted that new supply largely treaded alongside demand in most of the markets, resulting in stable vacancy levels.

''At a time when occupiers are delaying decision-making on leasing office spaces amidst continued economic uncertainties, the office market witnessed signs of stability in Q1 2023 with the vacancy levels remaining intact at 16.4% compared to the previous quarter,'' said Peush Jain, Managing Director, Office services, India, Colliers.

Going ahead, Jain expected demand and supply to move in unison, keeping the vacancy and rental levels rangebound.

''The latter part of 2023 may see signs of strong recovery provided the recessionary concerns lessen in the beginning of the second half of 2023,” he said.

Among six cities, vacancy level of office spaces in Grade-A buildings rose in Bengaluru to 12.8 per cent in January-March from 12.7 per cent in the previous quarter. In Chennai, it dropped to 16.6 per cent from 19.9 per cent. Office vacancy in Delhi-NCR increased to 20 per cent from 19.6 per cent. Hyderabad saw an increase in vacancy levels to 19.9 per cent from 18.6 per cent. In Mumbai, the vacancy remained flat at 15.3 per cent.

Vacancy of office space in Pune rose to 16.7 per cent in the first quarter of this year from 16.2 per cent in October-December 2022.

Earlier this month, Colliers India released data on the office market, which showed that the gross leasing fell to 10.1 million square feet in January-March from 12.5 million square feet in the corresponding period of the previous year.

New supply declined 34 per cent during January-March to 9.5 million square feet from 14.4 million square feet in the year-ago period. Though the leasing activity in Q1 2023 was subdued, Colliers expects that the market is likely to pick up in the latter part of the year, driven by strong growth fundamentals.

''While the office market has a strong supply pipeline, developers will be more careful & cautious basis how the demand pans out going ahead, thereby avoiding speculative supply,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China becoming close rival of ChatGPT: Microsoft President

China becoming close rival of ChatGPT: Microsoft President

 Japan
2
Meridean Overseas: Promoting Overseas Education and Sustainability

Meridean Overseas: Promoting Overseas Education and Sustainability

 India
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump ally Jordan urges court to allow deposition of ex-prosecutor; U.S. abortion providers relieved but wary as Supreme Court preserves pill access and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump ally Jordan urges court to allow deposition ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk's Starship explodes minutes after first test flight's liftoff; SpaceX rocket explosion illustrates Elon Musk's 'successful failure' formula and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk's Starship explodes minutes after first test...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023