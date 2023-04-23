Left Menu

Met dept says thunderbolts likely in parts of AP

Parts of Andhra Pradesh, mainly East and West Godavari districts are likely to witness thunderbolt strikes on Sunday, said the State Disaster Management Authority APSDMA, cautioning farmers, workers and cattle rearers to avoid staying under the trees for safety.Quoting the Meteorological department, APSDMA said the thunderbolts are a result of the weather system of trough and wind discontinuity running from northwest Madhya Pradesh to south Tamil Nadu across interior Maharashtra and interior Karnataka at 0.9 km above mean sea level.Lower tropospheric southerly and south westerly winds prevail over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, the Met department said in a release.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-04-2023 11:40 IST | Created: 23-04-2023 11:34 IST
Met dept says thunderbolts likely in parts of AP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Parts of Andhra Pradesh, mainly East and West Godavari districts are likely to witness thunderbolt strikes on Sunday, said the State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), cautioning farmers, workers and cattle rearers to avoid staying under the trees for safety.

Quoting the Meteorological department, APSDMA said the thunderbolts are a result of the weather system of trough and wind discontinuity running from northwest Madhya Pradesh to south Tamil Nadu across interior Maharashtra and interior Karnataka at 0.9 km above mean sea level.

''Lower tropospheric southerly and south westerly winds prevail over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam,'' the Met department said in a release. Consequently, the disaster management department warned of thunderbolts in parts of the Godavari districts, Konaseema, Eluru, Krishna and NTR, accompanied by varying intensities of rainfall. APSDMA managing director B R Ambedkar cautioned people to be wary of the thunderbolts. Besides thunderstorms in parts of the state for five days from Friday to Tuesday, the Met department has predicted similar conditions on Wednesday as well.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are expected in isolated parts over north coastal AP (NCAP), Yanam, south coastal AP (SCAP) and Rayalaseema during these days. It also forecast winds reaching up to speeds of 30 to 40 km per hour.

Meanwhile, APSDMA forecast that there would be no heat wave in all the 670 mandals of the southern state for Sunday and Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China becoming close rival of ChatGPT: Microsoft President

China becoming close rival of ChatGPT: Microsoft President

 Japan
2
Meridean Overseas: Promoting Overseas Education and Sustainability

Meridean Overseas: Promoting Overseas Education and Sustainability

 India
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump ally Jordan urges court to allow deposition of ex-prosecutor; U.S. abortion providers relieved but wary as Supreme Court preserves pill access and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump ally Jordan urges court to allow deposition ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk's Starship explodes minutes after first test flight's liftoff; SpaceX rocket explosion illustrates Elon Musk's 'successful failure' formula and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk's Starship explodes minutes after first test...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023