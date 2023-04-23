BRO organises bike rally to foster unity

A bike rally was flagged off by the Border Roads Organisation to promote unity and pay tributes to its slain personnel.

The rally was flagged off from Rangreth, near Old Airfield here and will culminate at the south portal of Jawahar Tunnel on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, a senior official of the BRO said.

The aim of the rally is to foster a sense of unity and pay tributes to the sacrifices of BRO personnel, Brigadier Saket Singh, Chief Engineer BRO, told reporters here. ''We have collected water and plant varieties from the places where BRO operates and these will be taken to Pune where the 64th raising day of BRO will be celebrated next month,'' he said.

After reaching the Jawahar tunnel on bikes, these saplings will be transported to Pune, where a memorial is being set up, Singh added.

