Left Menu

BRO organises bike rally to foster unity

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 23-04-2023 14:31 IST | Created: 23-04-2023 14:29 IST
BRO organises bike rally to foster unity
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@BROindia)
  • Country:
  • India

A bike rally was flagged off by the Border Roads Organisation to promote unity and pay tributes to its slain personnel.

The rally was flagged off from Rangreth, near Old Airfield here and will culminate at the south portal of Jawahar Tunnel on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, a senior official of the BRO said.

The aim of the rally is to foster a sense of unity and pay tributes to the sacrifices of BRO personnel, Brigadier Saket Singh, Chief Engineer BRO, told reporters here. ''We have collected water and plant varieties from the places where BRO operates and these will be taken to Pune where the 64th raising day of BRO will be celebrated next month,'' he said.

After reaching the Jawahar tunnel on bikes, these saplings will be transported to Pune, where a memorial is being set up, Singh added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China becoming close rival of ChatGPT: Microsoft President

China becoming close rival of ChatGPT: Microsoft President

 Japan
2
Meridean Overseas: Promoting Overseas Education and Sustainability

Meridean Overseas: Promoting Overseas Education and Sustainability

 India
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump ally Jordan urges court to allow deposition of ex-prosecutor; U.S. abortion providers relieved but wary as Supreme Court preserves pill access and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump ally Jordan urges court to allow deposition ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk's Starship explodes minutes after first test flight's liftoff; SpaceX rocket explosion illustrates Elon Musk's 'successful failure' formula and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk's Starship explodes minutes after first test...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023