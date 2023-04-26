Elusive intermediate-mass black holes eat stars like messy toddler

A recent study, led by Northwestern University, suggests that intermediate-mass black holes, if present, likely consume stars like a messy toddler. They are likely to take a few bites and then scatter the remains across the galaxy.

The researchers used 3D computer simulations to model black holes of different masses and hurled stars, approximately the size of our sun, near them to observe their behaviour.

The researchers found that when a star approaches an intermediate-mass black hole, it first becomes trapped in the black hole's orbit, following which the black hole begins consuming the star in a prolonged and violent process. Each time the star makes a lap, the black hole devours a portion of it, gradually consuming it entirely.

Ultimately, only the star's distorted and incredibly dense core remains, which the black hole then expels. The core hurtles across the galaxy, evading harm. These simulations not only shed light on the unknown conduct of intermediate-mass black holes but also offer astronomers valuable clues to locate these concealed behemoths in the night sky.

The team found that stars could orbit a medium-sized black hole as many as five times before finally being ejected.

“We obviously cannot observe black holes directly because they don’t emit light. So, instead, we have to look at the interactions between black holes and their environments. We found that stars undergo multiple passages before being ejected. After each passage, they lose more mass, causing a flair of light as its ripped apart. Each flare is brighter than the last, creating a signature that might help astronomers find them," said Northwestern's Fulya Kıroğlu, who led the study.

Kıroğlu and her team now plan to simulate different types of stars, including giant stars and binary stars, to explore their interactions with black holes.

More details can be found here.