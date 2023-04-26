Left Menu

Elusive intermediate-mass black holes eat stars like messy toddler

Devdiscourse News Desk | Evanston | Updated: 26-04-2023 15:33 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 15:33 IST
Elusive intermediate-mass black holes eat stars like messy toddler
Representative Image. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

A recent study, led by Northwestern University, suggests that intermediate-mass black holes, if present, likely consume stars like a messy toddler. They are likely to take a few bites and then scatter the remains across the galaxy.

The researchers used 3D computer simulations to model black holes of different masses and hurled stars, approximately the size of our sun, near them to observe their behaviour.

The researchers found that when a star approaches an intermediate-mass black hole, it first becomes trapped in the black hole's orbit, following which the black hole begins consuming the star in a prolonged and violent process. Each time the star makes a lap, the black hole devours a portion of it, gradually consuming it entirely.

Ultimately, only the star's distorted and incredibly dense core remains, which the black hole then expels. The core hurtles across the galaxy, evading harm. These simulations not only shed light on the unknown conduct of intermediate-mass black holes but also offer astronomers valuable clues to locate these concealed behemoths in the night sky.

The team found that stars could orbit a medium-sized black hole as many as five times before finally being ejected.

“We obviously cannot observe black holes directly because they don’t emit light. So, instead, we have to look at the interactions between black holes and their environments. We found that stars undergo multiple passages before being ejected. After each passage, they lose more mass, causing a flair of light as its ripped apart. Each flare is brighter than the last, creating a signature that might help astronomers find them," said Northwestern's Fulya Kıroğlu, who led the study.

Kıroğlu and her team now plan to simulate different types of stars, including giant stars and binary stars, to explore their interactions with black holes. 

More details can be found here.

TRENDING

1
Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

 Peru
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug; North Dakota governor signs strict abortion bill into law and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug; North Dakota governo...

 Global
3
BRIEF-Century Aluminum Company To Acquire 55% Interest In Jamalco Alumina Refinery

BRIEF-Century Aluminum Company To Acquire 55% Interest In Jamalco Alumina Re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX wins approval to add fifth U.S. rocket launch site; US, S. Korea to sign space cooperation agreement during summit and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX wins approval to add fifth U.S. rocket launch s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Payment Revolution: Why it's the Future of the Economy

The Wearable Tech Revolution: Changing Our Lives

Nuclear Energy: A Clean, Safe, and Efficient Power Source

How Blockchain is Changing the Face of Social Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023