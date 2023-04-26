Driving High Quality Standards and Operational Excellence: Lodha Development Centre

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Lodha, India's No. 1* real estate developer, today launched the Lodha Development Centre at Lodha Upper Thane, a training institute to impart hands-on-training with a view to infuse 'DO IT RIGHT FIRST TIME' attitude & adopt latest technology, drive efficiency, and effectiveness.

The new aged practical knowledge will not only ensure adherence to building best quality and operational excellence, but also augment associates professional and personal growth.

The institute is set to kick start with a three-month programme that will focus on technical areas (Civil & MEP). The module comprises of visits across factory and sites; interdepartmental and classroom sessions; and on-site demonstrations. Associates will be adept at solving various challenges and real onsite issues.

The modules are designed with the motive to enable associates address knowledge gaps and learn how to manage quality while maintaining the speed of execution and safety. The long-term vision for the training institute is to develop it into a full-fledged learning academy that offers mid to long-term courses, up-skilling and certifications for all functions across the organization.

Commenting on the programme, Col Ajay Kumar Singh, vsm, Director, Lodha Development Centre, said, "We recognize our responsibility to build a better society and nation. To achieve this, we aim to nurture our young and talented engineers and provide them with the necessary resources to succeed in their chosen fields. We are committed to acting in the best interests of our associates, and the 'Lodha Development Centre' is a step in the right direction. We aim to promote collaborative, large-scale solutions that foster a talent pool capable of handling new challenges and taking on new roles while moving up the learning curve.'' Janhavi Sukhtankar, President – Human Resources, Lodha, said, "With this initiative, we will continue to encourage our associates to drive exceptional results and further instil one of our strong values of seeking excellence in all that we undertake. The programme is crafted keeping in mind our employee value proposition, 'Build the best. Be the best'.

We will continue with our goal of investing in our associates to help them to develop the latest skills to build the world's finest development.'' * By Cumulative Residential Pre-Sales for FY 2016-2022 About Lodha Lodha is among the largest real estate developer in India that delivers with scale since 1980s. Core business of Lodha is residential real estate development with a focus on affordable and mid-income housing. The company also has a growing Digital Infrastructure Park business where in a short span of time, it has scaled up and made its mark with JVs already signed with marquee investors. Lodha has delivered more than 89 million square feet of real estate and is currently developing ~100 million square feet under its ongoing and planned portfolio. The Group has approximately 4,400 acres of land beyond its ongoing and planned portfolio, which will be utilized in developing further Residential, Commercial, and Industrial & Logistics spaces. Thriving at building the world's finest developments, Lodha has created several iconic landmarks across the MMR notable among which are The World Towers, Lodha Altamount, Lodha Park, Lodha New Cuffe Parade and Palava City.

Disclaimer Certain statements in this document may be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like regulatory changes, local political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward looking statements. Macrotech Developers Limited will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Lodha Development Centre

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)