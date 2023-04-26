Left Menu

Maha: Trailer truck carrying cars gutted in fire on highway in Palghar; none hurt

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 26-04-2023 18:19 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 17:46 IST
Maha: Trailer truck carrying cars gutted in fire on highway in Palghar; none hurt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A trailer truck transporting cars was gutted in a fire on Wednesday in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said. No one was injured in the incident which occurred near the Charoti checkpost on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in the morning hours.

The fire was doused within an hour by fire brigade personnel, an official said. The exact cause of the blaze is not known.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

 Peru
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug; North Dakota governor signs strict abortion bill into law and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug; North Dakota governo...

 Global
3
BRIEF-Century Aluminum Company To Acquire 55% Interest In Jamalco Alumina Refinery

BRIEF-Century Aluminum Company To Acquire 55% Interest In Jamalco Alumina Re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX wins approval to add fifth U.S. rocket launch site; US, S. Korea to sign space cooperation agreement during summit and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX wins approval to add fifth U.S. rocket launch s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Payment Revolution: Why it's the Future of the Economy

The Wearable Tech Revolution: Changing Our Lives

Nuclear Energy: A Clean, Safe, and Efficient Power Source

How Blockchain is Changing the Face of Social Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023