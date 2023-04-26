Maha: Trailer truck carrying cars gutted in fire on highway in Palghar; none hurt
A trailer truck transporting cars was gutted in a fire on Wednesday in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said. No one was injured in the incident which occurred near the Charoti checkpost on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in the morning hours.
The fire was doused within an hour by fire brigade personnel, an official said. The exact cause of the blaze is not known.
