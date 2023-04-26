Left Menu

German government slightly raises 2023 GDP forecast

The German government has raised its economic growth forecast for this year to 0.4% from a previously predicted 0.2%, according to its spring economic projections published on Wednesday and first reported by Reuters last week. "For next year, we expect the recovery to continue and gain in breadth," Habeck said. For 2024, the government slightly lowered its growth forecast to 1.6% from the 1.8% foreseen in January.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 26-04-2023 18:16 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 17:50 IST
German government slightly raises 2023 GDP forecast
Robert Habeck Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Germany

The German government has raised its economic growth forecast for this year to 0.4% from a previously predicted 0.2%, according to its spring economic projections published on Wednesday and first reported by Reuters last week. "A gradual recovery is underway, despite a persistently difficult environment," Germany Economy Minister Robert Habeck said.

Current economic indicators such as industrial production, orders received and business climate point to an economic revival in the course of the year, the report said. "For next year, we expect the recovery to continue and gain in breadth," Habeck said.

For 2024, the government slightly lowered its growth forecast to 1.6% from the 1.8% foreseen in January. Inflation forecasts were also adjusted down, with the rate for both 2023 and 2024 now seen 0.1 percentage point lower, at 5.9% and 2.7%, respectively. Inflation stood at 6.9% last year.

Despite government support measures and rising incomes, private consumption will be weak due to inflation-related losses in purchasing power, the report said. It will only pick up again later in the year as inflation continues to decline. With the new projections, the government is slightly more optimistic than the five economic institutes that prepare the Joint Economic Forecasts, which foresee 2023 economic growth of 0.3%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

 Peru
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug; North Dakota governor signs strict abortion bill into law and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug; North Dakota governo...

 Global
3
BRIEF-Century Aluminum Company To Acquire 55% Interest In Jamalco Alumina Refinery

BRIEF-Century Aluminum Company To Acquire 55% Interest In Jamalco Alumina Re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX wins approval to add fifth U.S. rocket launch site; US, S. Korea to sign space cooperation agreement during summit and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX wins approval to add fifth U.S. rocket launch s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Payment Revolution: Why it's the Future of the Economy

The Wearable Tech Revolution: Changing Our Lives

Nuclear Energy: A Clean, Safe, and Efficient Power Source

How Blockchain is Changing the Face of Social Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023