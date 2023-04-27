Left Menu

Fire breaks out in 2 Delhi shops; no casualties reported

Two separate incidents of fire were reported in Delhi Thursday morning, affecting as many shops but bo life was lost, officials said.

Fire breaks out in 2 Delhi shops; no casualties reported
Two separate incidents of fire were reported in Delhi Thursday morning, affecting as many shops but bo life was lost, officials said.

The first blaze was reported at a shop in west Delhi's Raghubir Nagar area around 7.45 am. A total of 10 fire tenders have been pressed into operation and the firefighting is underway, a fire official said. The second incident took place at a tyre shop in Bara Hindu Rao area of north Delhi. The fire department was informed at 8 am and it rushed two fire tenders to the spot and the blaze was doused by 9.20 am, the officials said.

No life was lost in the two incidents, they added.

