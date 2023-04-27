Military object found in Poland is air to surface missile-RMF FM

The military object which was found in a northern Polish forest is air-to-surface missile which is several metres long, private radio station RMF FM reported on Thursday citing 'unofficial information'.

On Thursday Polish authorities said that the remains of a military object were found in northern Poland near the city of Bydgoszcz, confirming earlier media reports of the discovery of some kind of object in the area.

