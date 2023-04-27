Left Menu

MP bizman gets three months in jail for failing to pay arbitration award amount

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 27-04-2023 16:01 IST | Created: 27-04-2023 15:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A businessman was sentenced to three months in jail by the district court in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh for not paying Rs 3.44 crore to a firm as arbitration amount award, an official said on Thursday.

In his order on Monday, details of which were made available made during the day, 24th District Judge Yashwant Malviya sentenced Rajesh Chandok to three months in jail for not paying Rs 3.44 crore to one Messrs SN Sunderson and Company of Katni despite the arbitration award being upheld by the Delhi High Court in 2018, the petitioners counsels Sanjay Agrawal and Anuj Agrawal told PTI.

Chandok's counsel Ashok Agrawal could not be contacted to find out if the order would be challenged in a higher court.

