Tech Mahindra Q4 net profit falls 27 pc to Rs 1,179.8 crore

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-04-2023 16:51 IST | Created: 27-04-2023 16:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@tech_mahindra)
  • India

Tech Mahindra on Thursday reported a 27 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter at Rs 1,179.8 crore.

The fifth largest IT services company by revenues had reported a post-tax net profit of Rs 1,637.9 crore in the year-ago period.

For FY23, its net profit came at Rs 5,137.6 crore as against Rs 5,794.9 crore in the year-ago period.

Its total income increased to Rs 14,023.7 crore as against Rs 12,436.1 crore in the year-ago period, while expenses jumped to Rs 12,493.8 crore as against R$ 10,567.3 crore in the year-ago period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

