Tech Mahindra Q4 net profit falls 27 pc to Rs 1,179.8 crore
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-04-2023 16:51 IST | Created: 27-04-2023 16:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Tech Mahindra on Thursday reported a 27 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter at Rs 1,179.8 crore.
The fifth largest IT services company by revenues had reported a post-tax net profit of Rs 1,637.9 crore in the year-ago period.
For FY23, its net profit came at Rs 5,137.6 crore as against Rs 5,794.9 crore in the year-ago period.
Its total income increased to Rs 14,023.7 crore as against Rs 12,436.1 crore in the year-ago period, while expenses jumped to Rs 12,493.8 crore as against R$ 10,567.3 crore in the year-ago period.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Man held for extorting Rs 12 lakh from banker leveraging nude video
I-T dept identifies Mukhtar Ansari's 2 dozen 'benami' assets worth Rs 127 cr
BRS govt spent Rs 12,000 crore on minorities welfare: Telangana CM
BRS govt disbursed Rs 12,000 crore for minorities welfare since 2014: Telangana CM
MCC Bank records Rs 12.20 crore profit