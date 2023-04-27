Kolte-Patil bags 2 society redevelopment projects in Mumbai region with Rs 1,200 cr revenue potential

Realty firm Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd on Thursday said it has bagged two society redevelopment projects in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and is expecting a revenue of Rs 1,200 crore from these properties.

In a regulatory filing, Kolte-Patil Developers informed that it has signed two new society redevelopment projects in the MMR with total saleable area of 7.3 lakh square feet translating into top-line potential of Rs 1,200 crore.

These two projects are strategically located in Mulund (West) in Mumbai, and Vashi in Navi-Mumbai.

In Mumbai, the company said it has already delivered two projects and five projects are under development – all of these projects are in the western suburbs of Mumbai.

With these two new additions, Kolte-Patil said it has further strengthened its MMR presence as a part of its strategy to diversify outside Pune.

The project in Mulund (West) will have a potential saleable area of 6.1 million square feet and revenue of around Rs 900 crore, while the one in Vashi (Navi Mumbai) has the potential of 1.2 million square feet area and Rs 300 crore revenue.

Kolte-Patil has developed and constructed over 50 projects including residential complexes, integrated townships, commercial complexes and IT Parks covering a saleable area of around 25 million square feet across Pune, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

