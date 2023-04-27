Left Menu

PTI | Yavatmal | Updated: 27-04-2023 23:17 IST | Created: 27-04-2023 23:15 IST
Rains hit crops in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
As much as 2,076 hectares of farm land was affected due to unseasonal rains while one person and 42 animals lost their lives in related incidents in eastern Maharashtra's Yavatmal district, officials said on Thursday.

Yavatmal recorded 24.2 mm of rainfall from Wednesday till 10 am on Thursday, they said.

As many as 152 houses were also damaged in the showers that lashed the district in 24 hours ending on Thursday morning, as per the primary report issued by the collector's office.

Crops like jowar, corn, vegetables, onions were damaged due to rain and hailstorm, it said.

