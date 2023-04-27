Mumbai: Case registered against owner of famous paan shop

A case has been registered under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act against the owner of the famous Muchhad Paanwala shop here after it was allegedly found to be selling tobacco products without statutory warning, police said on Thursday. Civic officials also removed illegal construction at the stall.

Mumbai Police along with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started a drive against illegal paan stalls violating government norms, said an official.

Acting on specific information, officials of Gamdevi Police Station visited Muchhad Paanwala shop in south Mumbai, and found that tobacco products including imported cigarettes and rolling paper without statutory warning and photos were being sold, he said. A case was registered against a 22-year-old employee and owner of the stall Shyamkumar Tiwari (33). There were at least three cases registered against Tiwari in the past, said the official.

