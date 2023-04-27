Sikkim to host C20 conclave on April 29-30

The C20 India 2023 working group on sustainability and resilient communities will hold a two-day conclave in Sikkim's capital Gangtok from Saturday with an aim at providing a platform to civil society organisations in the areas of climate, environment and energy to express views to G20 world leaders, officials said on Thursday.

The event, which is expected to see 200 attendees from 22 nations, intends to give stakeholders from all over the world a forum to collaborate and exchange ideas while also giving academics, professionals, and civil society organisations (CSOs) a chance to participate in G20 policy discussions.

C20 India Coordinator Dr Maneesha Sudheer said the conclave will be a major event under India's G20 presidency aimed at bringing out an extensive dialogue with CSOs, policymakers, representatives from government and non-governmental agencies and academicians from around the world to understand existing global policies related to the sustainability and resilient communities.

The C20 India 2023 Working Group on Sustainable and Resilient Communities – Climate, Environment and Net Zero Targets is one of the 14 working groups that have been formed. She said it was a matter of delight that the conclave will be held in Sikkim, a state which has set an example of sustainability and resilience despite being impacted by climate change.

Sudheer expressed hope that the two-day event would bring out dialogues and deliberations to raise the voice of CSOs to G20 leadership to address the pressing challenges.

The inaugural ceremony on April 29 will be graced by Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang as the chief guest, while the valedictory session next day will be addressed by Sikkim Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya.

