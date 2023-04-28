Left Menu

Fourteen killed in lightning strikes in West Bengal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-04-2023 01:06 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 01:04 IST
Fourteen killed in lightning strikes in West Bengal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least 14 people were killed in lightning strikes in five districts of West Bengal which witnessed moderate rainfall on Thursday, officials said.

Lightning strikes claimed four lives in Purba Bardhaman district and two each in Murshidabad and North 24 Parganas, a disaster management department official said.

West Bengal police officials said six more deaths were reported from Paschim Midnapore and Howrah Rural districts.

''Three deaths each were reported from Paschim Midnapore and Howrah rural,'' an official said. According to officials, the victims were mostly farmers who were struck by lightning while working in agricultural fields.

Thunderstorms with lightning occurred in several south Bengal districts, including Kolkata, Howrah, North 24 Parganas, Purba Bardhaman and Murshidabad, on Thursday evening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care

Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca increases bets on China as COVID vaccine sales fade; U.S. state abortion legislation to watch in 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca increases bets on China as COVID vaccine sa...

 Global
3
WRAPUP 3-Drugmakers scout for deals, ramp up research spending

WRAPUP 3-Drugmakers scout for deals, ramp up research spending

 Global
4
Man held for abduction, rape of 16-year-old girl in UP's Saharanpur

Man held for abduction, rape of 16-year-old girl in UP's Saharanpur

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Quenching the Thirst: Why Goal 6 is Essential for Our Future Generations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023