Odd News Roundup: Pele is now defined as someone 'out of the ordinary; Spanish Navy ship sent to draw up maps loses its way

Earlier this month, the Pele Foundation and Sportv launched the "Pele in the dictionary" campaign to pay tribute and recognise his legacy in other fields besides sport. Spanish Navy ship sent to draw up maps loses its way A Spanish Navy ship tasked with updating nautical charts to make navigation safer got stranded on Thursday near the island of Ibiza in the Mediterranean, the Navy said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2023 02:33 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 02:29 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Soccer-It's official - Pele is now defined as someone 'out of the ordinary'

'Pele' is now a word to describe 'someone out of the ordinary' as the three-time World Cup winner's name was included as a new adjective in the Portuguese edition of the Michaelis dictionary. Earlier this month, the Pele Foundation and Sportv launched the "Pele in the dictionary" campaign to pay tribute and recognise his legacy in other fields besides sport.

Spanish Navy ship sent to draw up maps loses its way

A Spanish Navy ship tasked with updating nautical charts to make navigation safer got stranded on Thursday near the island of Ibiza in the Mediterranean, the Navy said. The vessel Malaspina was exploring an area of shallows to the west of the island and got stuck on one of them. Rescue teams have been sent to help remove the vessel from the ground, the Navy said in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

