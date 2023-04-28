Left Menu

Russian forces try to cut key supply routes in fighting around Bakhmut

Russian troops tried on Thursday to sever important supply routes into the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut and thereby put more pressure on defending forces, Ukrainian officers said. Russian units have been trying for 10 months to punch their way into the shattered remains of what was once a city of 70,000.

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2023 04:39 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 04:39 IST
Russian forces try to cut key supply routes in fighting around Bakhmut

Russian troops tried on Thursday to sever important supply routes into the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut and thereby put more pressure on defending forces, Ukrainian officers said.

Russian units have been trying for 10 months to punch their way into the shattered remains of what was once a city of 70,000. Kyiv is pledging to defend Bakhmut, which Russia sees as a stepping stone to attacking other cities. One of those cities further west, Kostyantynivka, was hit by a Russian missile on Thursday. A school, a hospital and residential buildings were damaged and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said people had been injured.

Serhiy Cherevatyi, spokesman for Ukrainian troops in the east, told the Freedom television channel that Bakhmut had seen 13 new combat clashes in the past 24 hours. "The enemy's main goal in the Bakhmut sector is to cut communication routes," he said.

"But thanks to constant counter-battery combat ... we can deliver supplies and evacuate our wounded." Russia's Defence Ministry reported successes against Ukrainian positions in various sectors but made no direct reference to Bakhmut.

Reuters was not able to verify battlefield reports. Ukrainian military analyst Oleksander Musiyenko said districts were rapidly changing hands in fierce fighting.

"Ukraine is successfully conducting local counter-attacks, making it difficult for the Russians to capture Bakhmut," Musiyenko told Ukrainian NV Radio. Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, which has spearheaded the Bakhmut campaign, said he had been joking earlier when he said his men would suspend artillery fire to allow Ukrainian forces to show the city to U.S. journalists.

Prigozhin, who has publicly lambasted Russia's military establishment over its conduct of the war, is known for his combative style and ironic sense of humour. Last month, after long complaining about shortages of supplies, Prigozhin said he and his men had been "blown away" by the fact that they had finally started to receive ammunition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care

Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca increases bets on China as COVID vaccine sales fade; U.S. state abortion legislation to watch in 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca increases bets on China as COVID vaccine sa...

 Global
3
WRAPUP 3-Drugmakers scout for deals, ramp up research spending

WRAPUP 3-Drugmakers scout for deals, ramp up research spending

 Global
4
Man held for abduction, rape of 16-year-old girl in UP's Saharanpur

Man held for abduction, rape of 16-year-old girl in UP's Saharanpur

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Quenching the Thirst: Why Goal 6 is Essential for Our Future Generations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023