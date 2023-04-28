1,033 cybercrime cases registered in Mizoram: DGP

The number of cybercrime cases in Mizoram has considerably increased, Director General of Police (DGP) Devesh Chandra Srivastava said.

He said that the state police have so far registered more than 1,033 cybercrime cases. At least 54 people have been arrested in connection with cybercrime cases and 16 of them have so far been convicted, the DGP said on Thursday during the inaugural function of a 3-day Hackathon event being organised jointly by the state police and National Institute of Technology (NIT), Aizawl to create ideas for smart policing.

He said that cybercrime such as financial fraud, sexual cyber harassment, child pornography and offences or illegal activities through the dark web has increased in all parts of the world and also in Mizoram.

Srivastava also talked about various issues pertaining to cyber security, drug trafficking, human trafficking, Aizawl city traffic management and other pressing issues that needed to be addressed.

The inaugural event of the Hackathon held at police headquarters in Aizawl was graced by state Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati.

During the Hackathon event, the participants will attempt to provide ideas and solutions for solving day-to-day challenges faced by the police.

