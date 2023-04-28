Left Menu

1,033 cybercrime cases registered in Mizoram: DGP

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 28-04-2023 09:45 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 09:23 IST
1,033 cybercrime cases registered in Mizoram: DGP
Representative Image Image Credit: Maxpixel
  • Country:
  • India

The number of cybercrime cases in Mizoram has considerably increased, Director General of Police (DGP) Devesh Chandra Srivastava said.

He said that the state police have so far registered more than 1,033 cybercrime cases. At least 54 people have been arrested in connection with cybercrime cases and 16 of them have so far been convicted, the DGP said on Thursday during the inaugural function of a 3-day Hackathon event being organised jointly by the state police and National Institute of Technology (NIT), Aizawl to create ideas for smart policing.

He said that cybercrime such as financial fraud, sexual cyber harassment, child pornography and offences or illegal activities through the dark web has increased in all parts of the world and also in Mizoram.

Srivastava also talked about various issues pertaining to cyber security, drug trafficking, human trafficking, Aizawl city traffic management and other pressing issues that needed to be addressed.

The inaugural event of the Hackathon held at police headquarters in Aizawl was graced by state Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati.

During the Hackathon event, the participants will attempt to provide ideas and solutions for solving day-to-day challenges faced by the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care

Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca increases bets on China as COVID vaccine sales fade; U.S. state abortion legislation to watch in 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca increases bets on China as COVID vaccine sa...

 Global
3
WRAPUP 3-Drugmakers scout for deals, ramp up research spending

WRAPUP 3-Drugmakers scout for deals, ramp up research spending

 Global
4
Man held for abduction, rape of 16-year-old girl in UP's Saharanpur

Man held for abduction, rape of 16-year-old girl in UP's Saharanpur

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Quenching the Thirst: Why Goal 6 is Essential for Our Future Generations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023