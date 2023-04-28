NASA and partners commit to extend space station operations through 2028

The partners of the International Space Station (ISS) have pledged to extend the operations of the orbiting lab in low Earth orbit. This unique platform has been home to humans for over 22 years, enabling them to conduct groundbreaking science and research in microgravity for the betterment of humanity.

The participating countries, including the United States, Japan, Canada, and the members of the ESA (European Space Agency), have confirmed their commitment to supporting the continued operation of the space station until 2030, while Russia has committed to supporting the station until 2028, NASA said on Thursday.

"The International Space Station is an incredible partnership with a common goal to advance science and exploration. Extending our time aboard this amazing platform allows us to reap the benefits of more than two decades of experiments and technology demonstrations, as well as continue to materialize even greater discovery to come," said Robyn Gatens, director of the International Space Station Division at NASA Headquarters in Washington.

.@NASA and its International Space Station partners have committed to extending orbital lab operations to promote @ISS_Research and benefit humanity. https://t.co/WqpfV2dUlN — International Space Station (@Space_Station) April 27, 2023

The ISS was launched in 1998 and has since been used to conduct cutting-edge science and research in microgravity. The scientific research conducted aboard the ISS covers a wide range of fields, including Earth and space science, biology, human physiology, physical sciences and technology demonstrations that could not be done on Earth.

Now, in its third decade of operations, the station has been visited by 266 individuals from 20 countries.

"Now, in its third decade of operations, the station is in the decade of results when the platform can maximize its scientific return. Results are compounding, new benefits are materializing, and innovative research and technology demonstrations are building on previous work," NASA said in a statement.