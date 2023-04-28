BRS party fund touches Rs 1,250 crore, earns Rs 7 cr as monthly bank interest

Left Menu

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-04-2023 10:58 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 10:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@BRSparty)
  • Country:
  • India

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has a party fund of Rs 1,250 crore including Rs 767 crore bank deposits which are yielding Rs seven crore per month interest, the party supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has said. Speaking at the BRS' Foundation Day on Thursday, Rao said expenses for running the party, construction of party offices in districts and campaigning are met from the interest income. ''The party fund has reached Rs 1,250 crore, out of which Rs 767 crore was deposited in banks. Expenses incurred for running the party, construction of party offices in the districts, campaigning and infrastructure creation are met from this,'' he said.

KCR on October 21, 2021 during the plenary had said the party (then TRS) had fixed deposits worth Rs 425 crore which were yielding an interest of Rs two crore per month.

The BRS in its meeting passed a resolution on the financial affairs of the party. As per the resolution, the party president will take care of the financial affairs of the party including opening of bank accounts in other states and setting up of systems for media coordination for the party’s campaign, among others.

The BRS party office in Delhi will be inaugurated on May 4, the party said.

Meanwhile, the party also decided to undertake TV advertisements and film production in future to take the party to the masses across the country and if necessary, the party will also run a TV channel.

KCR told his partymen and public representatives that transparency should be maintained in every aspect and advised them not to indulge in corruption under any circumstances.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

