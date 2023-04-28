Left Menu

Rains lash Kashmir Valley; fresh snowfall in Gulmarg

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 28-04-2023 12:11 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 12:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The famous ski-resort of Gulmarg and other higher reaches in the Kashmir Valley received fresh snowfall while the plains were lashed by rains, officials said on Friday.

Gulmarg, in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, received about four inches of snowfall, they said.

The officials said there are reports of snowfall in other areas in the upper reaches of the valley, including at Zojilla Pass on the Srinagar-Leh national highway, forcing its closure for traffic.

Srinagar and other areas in the plains of the valley were lashed by rains, bringing down the temperature by several degrees.

The meteorological department has forecast widespread rainfall in Kashmir and at isolated places of the Jammu region, but said the weather is expected to improve later in the day.

It said there is a possibility of intermittent rain or thunderstorm at scattered places, especially towards late afternoon/evening from Saturday till Tuesday.

On May 3 and 4, there are chances of widespread light to moderate rain/thunderstorm, with the possibility of heavy rains at some places, the MeT office said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

